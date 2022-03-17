Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases fell to 781 in the state’s report on Thursday as 13 more deaths were assigned to the highly infectious disease, pushing the overall total to 6,635.
As has been the case previously, most of the daily deaths were attributed to a delayed reconciliation with death certificates by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). On Tuesday, six of the deaths were of that nature.
Confirmed active Covid cases spent their second consecutive day below 1,000, falling from 872 in the Tuesday report and from 1,092 the day before, just a fraction of the winter high of 21,717 set Jan. 22 during the height of the Omicron surge.
The positive test rate slipped to 2.18 percent in the latest report, the lowest it has been since July 11, when it registered a rate of 2.10 percent. A little less than two months ago, on Jan. 24, the rate had set a record when one of four people being tested (25.28 percent) tested positive.
Hospitalizations were up one to 254 but down by 88 from one week ago, when 342 patients were being treated for Covid in hospitals around the state.
The number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit was up by one to 72, while the number of patients on a ventilator was also up by one to 44.
As of the Thursday report, 53.9 percent of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from Harrison County, a 57-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old female from Clay County, a 48-year-old male from Lewis County, a 45-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 65-year-old female from Wyoming County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 91-year-old male from Wayne County, a 73-year-old female from Randolph County, a 55-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old female from Wood County, and a 64-year-old male from Pocahontas County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death from January 2021.