Tuesday’s report: Active cases in West Virginia were down again, from 3,045 to 2,575 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) after moving higher the previous two days. The positive test rate was down again, too, falling nearly a full percentage point from 9.25 to 8.30.
Hospitalizations, too, were down five patients to 525, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit was up three to 126 and the number of patients on a ventilator was down one to 72.
The Mountain State counted 20 more Covid-related deaths, pushing its cumulative total to 6,339.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old female from Marion County, a 43-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Ohio County, a 75-year-old male from Roane County, a 62-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year-old female from Fayette County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Hancock County, a 96-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 33-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, a 79-year-old female from Hancock County, a 60-year-old male from Upshur County, a 51-year-old female from Randolph County, a 48-year-old female from Putnam County and an 81-year-old female from Mingo County.