Monday’s report: Active Covid cases bounced around the weekend, coming in at 2,060 on Sunday, the third day in the last four when it had been recorded above 2,000 after spending the previous three days below.
On Friday, the metric produced an outlier, dropping to 1,433 before shooting back up to 2,276 on Saturday.
The positive test rate was back into double digits for the first time since recording a 12.25 percent a week ago Monday when it came in at 10.46 percent on Sunday, up from 7.68 percent on Saturday.
Hospitalizations were also up, back above 200 at 201 on Sunday and then 220 on Monday morning. The last time the number had topped 200 was on June 14 when it finished its daily count at 201.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new Covid-related deaths over the weekend. The overall total stands at 7,056.