Friday’s report: The number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in West Virginia totaled 225 as of Friday morning, up seven from the day before. It was the highest the number had been since March 18 when 232 patients were being treated in a hospital for the highly infectious disease.
Active cases of Covid in West Virginia also moved higher in the state’s Friday tally of the reach and effect of the virus, hitting 2,297 in the report, as high as that metric has been since June 6 when it was 2,387.
The positive test rate remained relatively high, at 8.71 percent, which was up from 6.64 percent on Wednesday but below double digits where it had been four of the last 12 days.
The last time the rate had dropped below 5.0 percent was May 1.
With no Covid-related deaths reported, the state total stayed at 7,064.
The New York Daily News reported Thursday that Covid-19 cases were on the rise again around the world.
More than 4.1 million cases were reported globally last week, up 18 percent, according to the World Health Organization.