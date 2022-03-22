Tuesday’s report: Active Covid cases in West Virginia continued their free fall of recent weeks as the positive test rate, which hit 1.62 percent in the daily report on Tuesday, was below 5.0 percent for the 15th consecutive day.
The rate was a far cry from the record 25.83 percent set two months ago on Jan. 18, the same date when 15,896 active cases were counted in the state.
Clearly, Covid numbers across various categories are in a steep decline from winter highs even as some are skipping a beat.
Hospitalizations, according to the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), were up by one to 198, and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was up one to 35, and up four on Saturday.
The overall trend, though, shows ventilator use in continued decline as 56 people were hooked up two weeks ago.
And that was reflected in active cases, where the state counted 508 such cases in the Tuesday report, down 115 from the day earlier.
Regionally, the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market counted 156 cases, nine fewer than on Monday and down 3,183 from Feb. 1.
The DHHR reported nine deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall total to 6,660.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old male from Putnam County, an 82-year-old male from Taylor County, a 63-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County and an 89-year-old female from Harrison County.