ACOG: W.Va. abortion bill based on myth

Charleston – A representative of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists said last week that while an abortion bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature is based on myth, it could have the effect of creating "an unnecessary intervention into the patient/physician relationship."
House Bill 4007, sponsored by Del. Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, has already overwhelmingly passed the House of Delegates and passed the Senate Health and Human Resources committee on Thursday.
The bill would require that if an infant were born alive during an attempted abortion, physicians must "(e)xercise the same degree of reasonable medical judgment to preserve the life and health of the child as a physician would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age." Doctors could lose their licenses for "intentionally or recklessly" failing to comply.
West Virginia has a 20-week ban on abortions. Doctors consider gestational age to begin with the woman's last period, not conception, so abortions are generally permitted up to 22 weeks in the state.
Since infants would be extremely unlikely to survive before that point, reasonable care would mean comfort, end-of-life care, Dr. Leo Brancazio, who heads WVU's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, has said.
Dr. Jen Villavicencio, of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, said that "the scenario that they're talking about where a fetus is delivered and is alive as the result of an abortion is extraordinarily rare," even after 20 weeks. She said the number is so small, it is "essentially zero percent of the time."
Villavicencio said after false rhetoric from the Trump administration, accusing doctors of the "execution" of babies, "Legislators have kind of picked up on a false myth about doctors and run with it to try to create laws when in reality, doctors who provide both obstetric care as well as abortion care are operating at the highest levels of not only compassion and evidence-based medicine, but also ethical medicine and what is within the realm of the ethical practice of obstetric care and abortion care."
Other states and Congress have introduced similar versions of the legislation.
Such bills are not "based on reality," according to Villavicencio, an obstetrician/gynecologist and family planning specialist, as well as a clinical lecturer in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan.
During dilation and extraction procedures, Villavicencio said, the pregnancy is terminated during the procedure. A "small subset" of abortions happen via induction, or labor, she said, but doctors generally do an injection to cause fetal demise prior, she said.
"I think part of the problem with rhetoric around abortion is that no one really understands it," she said. "And so while folks are maybe unwilling to discuss it, I think it's really important to talk about it, because I talk about it with my patients. I think it's knowledge you can get from the internet and so it's not a secret what happens, and I think we also need to lean in to the fact that these are – this is tough. This is not easy for anybody. And it's OK that people have complicated feelings about abortion. I think that's what's not OK is legislators and lawmakers who are completely out of touch with how abortion care is actually provided, passing laws based on a myth."
But she does worry about certain cases – for instance, if a nonviable infant is delivered prior to 20 weeks, could doctors be penalized for not attempting to resuscitate it?
"I guess what I could say is if the legislators don't know how to write this law, I'm not sure that I can trust they know how to enforce the law," she said. "Right? And so now I'm worried about how it's going to be interpreted and what's going to happen when if something like this happens, if someone delivers a very early pre-term infant ... there's no chance of resuscitation, but is somebody going to say that maybe there was? Even though scientifically that's not the case?"
Doctors could end up not thinking about what "the mom and the family's desires for that pregnancy are," she said.
"They're wondering whether or not they're going to jail or their license is going to be censured, or whatever penalties there are in these laws, and so it interferes with the ability of doctors and patients to communicate about their care because the doctors are now thinking about what the law is," she said.
Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, a co-sponsor of the bill, has said some people were misconstruing the bill.
"This isn't a restrictive abortion bill, per se," he has said. "This is simply saying that if these children are born alive, that we have to make an effort on their behalf. It doesn't say they have to guarantee a positive outcome that the child necessarily recovers."
Some Democrats, meanwhile, have accused Republicans of running the bill as en election-year political ploy.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones