Due to the one-time offer of allowing voters statewide to choose absentee voting during the upcoming primary, Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar said there is a lot of confusion and numerous rumors about whether the election will be held.
State officials have offered voters this one-time choice of voting from home, via an absentee ballot, to encourage those who might be afraid, due to COVID-19, of voting in person on Election Day.
Unless the pandemic crisis gets worse, the primary election will be conducted on June 9 as scheduled with all 27 precincts open in their usual locations, Aguilar said.
Additionally, the four early voting locations – Hanover Public Library, Mullens City Hall, Oceana City Hall and the county courthouse in Pineville – will all be open for voters beginning May 27 and continuing through June 6.
“We will follow social distancing requirements,” Aguilar said, which will result in a limited number of voters at one time.
Aguilar said every precaution will be taken to protect courthouse employees, poll workers, and voters. Poll workers will have masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.
“But, with all that’s going on, anything could happen between now and Election Day. In an emergency, we will be allowed to create ‘super precincts’,” she explained.
In the event some precincts have to be closed at the last minute due to the continuing pandemic threat, it will be posted on the Courthouse Facebook page and signs will be posted on precinct doors telling voters where they can vote, she said.
l l l
She said the absentee ballot applications that were recently mailed to voters are also causing some confusion.
Voters afraid to vote in person have to mark the application that they are choosing to vote an absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she emphasized.
Also, voters must mark the applications for a Demcratic ballot if they are registered Democrats or a Republican ballot if they are registered as a Republican.
In the event the voter is registered as Independent, then he/she must choose which ballot – either Democrat, Republican, etc. – they want to vote in the primary. If the voter doesn’t mark this choice, then he/she will receive the nonpartisan ballots for board of education and magistrate races only, she explained.
“And just because they get an application for an absentee ballot doesn’t mean they have to vote that way,” Aguilar said. “They can just throw that application away and vote in person.
“For our older population, it’s important to them to vote in person.
“That means a lot to that generation. We don’t want them to stay home because they think there is no election or that they have to vote an absentee ballot.”
l l l
The clerk’s staff, with some assistance from the assessor’s staff, is working daily to stuff the envelopes required for the absentee ballot voting.
“We’re in contact with the secretary of state’s office daily,” Aguilar said.
The 150-plus poll workers needed for the election are being sent packets of information and will participate in online training rather than in groups of 30 as in the past, she said.
“A lot of people are working from home because of all this, but we can’t work from home,” Aguilar said.
It would be nearly impossible for courthouse business to continue if the virus spread through the courthouse employees, she said.
Nearly all county business, including the election, would have to be temporarily halted if that happened, which is one of the reasons the courthouse remains closed to visitors.
Things are going well thus far, she noted.
Office holders and courthouse employees are working daily to make it as easy as possible for residents to conduct business, such as paying property taxes, renewing car licenses, obtaining marriage licenses, among other things.
Taxes can be paid online or by mail. Car licenses can also be obtained by mail.
However, many county residents won’t pay online or by mail, according to officials.
As a result, a yellow dropbox, courtesy of the Pineville Lions Club, has been installed at the side entrance of the courthouse to make it more convenient for residents to drop off their tax payments or other documents. Receipts and licenses will be returned by mail.
For more information, phone 304-732-8000.