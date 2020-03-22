Because we are trying, like most businesses in these economically challenging times of the novel coronavirus, to eliminate expenses where we can without undermining our core mission of delivering important information to our readers, today’s Register-Herald is a one-section, 12-page edition.
This move is in response to realities on the ground, not the least of which is the cancellation of most sporting events – locally, nationally and around the world. Thus, we have set aside but one full page for sports today.
You probably have noticed, too, that we have not been running an Opinion page on a regular basis this last week. Again, our opinions and others have been put on the shelf for the time being because local news and important developments on the national level are far more compelling, in our humble opinion. The bucket only holds so much water.
Of note: The Nancy Kissinger United Way column, which normally runs on Mondays, has been posted online at register-herald.com.
Also, all coronavirus news – local, state and off the wires – is free to read online at register-herald.com.
Finally, be safe.