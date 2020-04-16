A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, a PGA Tour event that started in 2010, has been canceled through the life of its contract, the resort announced Thursday morning.
The release opened with news of the cancellation of this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but went on to clarify that the remainder of the contract, which runs through 2026, has been canceled as well.
“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA Tour that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier.
“We owe a supreme debt of gratitude to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA Tour,” said Andy Pazder, executive vice president and chief of operations for the PGA Tour. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”
This year's tournament had been scheduled for Sept. 7-13.
Stuart Appleby was the tournament's first champion, when it was known as The Greenbrier Classic. His victory was highlighted by a final-round 59.
The name was changed to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2018. The tournament had been held on Fourth of July week every year until 2019, when the PGA Tour moved it to September. Joaquin Niemann won that event and will go down as the tournament's final champion.
The resort acknowledged in its release that the move proved not to be beneficial, stating "The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week. With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly."