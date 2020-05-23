Like many seniors, Chloe Johnson had big plans to celebrate her high school graduation.
The 18-year-old student at Greenbrier East High School says friends and family were set to come in for a party a week ahead of her May 30 ceremony. And her immediate family was scheduled to leave for Europe after she received her diploma.
“We were going to go to Kazakhstan to where my mom grew up to visit my grandmother’s grave and see friends and family and then go on to France because I’ve been studying French for about six years now,” she says. “The entire month of June was going to be really packed.
“But that’s all been canceled now.”
Johnson’s party and trip, like the plans of many other seniors throughout southern West Virginia and the United States, changed due to safety concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19.
She’ll still receive her diploma on May 30, still in a ceremony on the West Virginia State Fairgrounds, just down the road from Greenbrier East. Instead of receiving her diploma on the grandstand stage, however, she’ll walk alongside two vanloads of family members who will watch as she flips her tassel as part of one of the area’s many drive-through ceremonies.
And although it’s not what she envisioned, she says she’s still looking forward to it and to a smaller celebration after.
“We’re very fortunate, I tend to believe,” she says. “We’re able to get out of the car and get diplomas in our own hands. We can still cross the stage on our own feet.
“I have always tried to be that person to make the best of it,” she continues. “This is the best we can do right now.”
• • •
Ethan Morgan, who graduated from Shady Spring High School Friday afternoon, is also choosing to make the best of things.
“Me and seven of my buddies were going to go on a cruise to the Bahamas right after graduation or whenever states (tournaments) for baseball ended,” he says.
COVID-19 not only canceled the friends’ cruise but all spring sports.
“It was a pretty tough pill to swallow,” 18-year-old Morgan says of missing his final season playing with many of the same guys he’d grown up with. “We had a really good bond.”
Morgan says he originally planned to celebrate Friday evening with family, fishing and attending Project Graduation at Glade Springs.
With the event for grads canceled, however, he says his family would instead opt for a small gathering.
And even though his cruise — his first unchaperoned adventure — was canceled, Morgan, who plans to enlist in the United States Air Force this week, will head to Garden City, S.C., the first week of June.
“Three or four of my friend group are all going into the Air Force and we know we’ll all be sent to different places, so we’re just trying to hang out together as much as we can.”
• • •
Both Summers County graduate Heaven Cales and Woodrow grad Jonah Stevens plan to attend Bluefield State College in the fall, competing in the spring sports they missed out on this year.
“It was heartbreaking not being able to play with my teammates again,” says Cales, who hoped to pitch in her senior season for the Lady Bobcat softball team.
Stevens, who ran track and cross country for the Flying Eagles, says he was expecting a big year with track.
“I worked my butt off and was really preparing for this year to be something really good,” he says.
Both are disappointed with the way their high school careers ended and with the change of graduation plans.
Cales says she had looked forward to Summers County’s tradition of walking into graduation grouped according to elementary school.
“I remember the seniors when I was in elementary school walking in that way and I couldn’t wait to do that,” she says.
She was also looking forward to a large cookout but says that was scaled back as well.
But she says she’s happy to have a ceremony.
“I’m really thankful that our school took our feelings into consideration and I’m really glad they tried to make something work for us,” she says.
Talia Cooper, who graduated from Independence High School, shares Cales’ opinion.
“I’m grateful we have something, even if it’s not ideal,” she says.
Her family had planned a large cookout at New River Park but instead dialed it back to a smaller gathering at her home.
“It’s a little easier planning, but it’s slightly a bummer,” she says of the party.
Most students haven’t been in their respective schools since March 12. But Cooper, who cheered for 12 years and will attend West Virginia Wesleyan on an acrobatic and tumbling scholarship, says she went inside when she picked up her cap and gown.
“I walked the halls for the last time and took it all in because I figured we wouldn’t be coming back,” she says. “It was hard because a lot of people take senior year for granted, rushing to get through the year to get to prom and then to graduation.”
That’s something Cales thinks about, too.
“I’ve been seeing all kinds of things on Facebook that the class of 2020 walked through the halls (of their schools) for the last time without even knowing it,” she says. “That hits a lot harder than it should.
“It’s really shown me not to take anything for granted,” she continues. “And it will definitely be a story to tell future seniors and others who don’t appreciate what they have in the moment.”
• • •
But though the students lament the loss of their senior year, they say they look forward to the future.
“It’s sad we went that way, but I feel good about moving on with life,” says Stevens, who adds he’d still like to plan a trip with friends before college begins. “We had three more months of our senior year and didn’t get to experience that, but at the end of the day you’ve got to move on with life and keep on pushing.”
Despite the challenges of distance learning, both Johnson and Cooper say they feel better heading off to college than they would have otherwise.
“It makes you realize how much studying you’ll be doing in the future,” Cooper says. “So, in a way, quarantine helped me prepare for college by realizing how much I had to do for my education.”
Johnson, who will study hospitality and tourism management at WVU, says she was worried about maintaining her grades as part of the school’s honors college this fall.
But because she’s buckled down and pushed through her studies at home, at a time when she says she knows she could have slacked off, she says she’s no longer afraid.
“This has honestly been a positive moment in my life, because I was able to stop being crippling anxious to go to college,” she says. “Now I know I have the work ethic to do it and to make it.”
And although the class of 2020 missed many of their final sports seasons, their proms, final classes and even shared graduation ceremonies, Morgan says he thinks they might leave high school more connected because of it.
“We’re the only class that’s had to go through this,” he says. “I think we’re a special class. We’re going to be in the history books for this.”
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com