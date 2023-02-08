charleston, w.va. – While active Covid cases climbed by three to 729 in the Wednesday pandemic report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state also reported eight new deaths and a positive test rate that jumped into double digits for the first time since Jan. 20 breaking a string of 17 consecutive days in single digits.
The test rate bounced from 9.00 percent in the Tuesday report to 10.04 percent in Wednesday’s report. Over the previous 17 days, the rate ranged from 5.80 percent to 9.82 percent.
The number of patients hospitalized for the treatment of Covid barely moved, dropping one from 241 to 240, and staying below 250 for the 14th straight day and below 300 for the 26th straight day.
The state has reported a total of 7,885 deaths. In its Wednesday’s report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Marion County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year-old male from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Wayne County, a 62-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old-male from Jefferson County and a 49-year-old female from Kanawha County.
