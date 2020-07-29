More than 150,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus, according to a database kept by John Hopkins University, and one of the latest is of a 74-year-old woman from Mercer County, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources which confirmed the death in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The Mercer County case is the state’s 112th. She was the county’s third person to die from Covid-related causes, all three in the last two days.
During his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Jim Justice that there were a total of 42 active cases at Princeton Health Care Center – a long-term care facility in Mercer County.
The DHHR daily tally shows an increase 15 confirmed cases in Mercer County, pushing its total to 126.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Raleigh County jumped by 10 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Its total is 148 cases with five more “probable” cases.
The spread of the virus in the Raleigh County is accelerating in numbers. Two weeks ago, the county had 83 cases; last Wednesday, 114 cases – week-to-week increases, respectively, of 31 and 34.
As a percentage, the week-to-week increases, respectively, were 37.3 percent and 29.8 percent, ahead of the state’s pace in corresponding weeks of 19.8 percent and 15.8 percent.
The DHHR’s online database states that Raleigh County has 41 current cases with 112 of the total having recovered.
Elsewhere in southern West Virginia, Fayette and Nicholas counties each added two cases while McDowell and Wyoming each added one.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 6,326 total cases on Wednesday, an increase of 153. Its daily positive test rate was 2.64 percent, above its overall rate of 2.31 percent. As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia had dropped to 1,625.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (288/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (68/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (716/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (106/0), Marion (163/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (100/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (850/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (35/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (148/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).