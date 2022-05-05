Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases in West Virginia jumped by a count of 121 to 934 in the state’s Thursday pandemic report reflecting a small surge of cases around the country.
The New York Times online database shows a 54 percent hike in new cases in the U.S. over the previous two weeks with a 19 percent increase in hospitalizations in that time.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia, according to the daily data dump on Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), continued a recent climb, moving up five to 111 and posting an addition of 35 patients since April 20 when the tally stood at 77 for an increase of 45 percent.
Intensive care unit cases were up two to 25 while the number of patients on a ventilator fell from 11 to 9.
The daily positive test rate mimicked the active case trend line, posting a 5.51 percent rate, up from 5.07 percent in the Wednesday report and up from 1.04 percent on April 4 when it turned up and has slowly been rising along a saw-tooth trend line.
The DHHR reported seven more deaths – two from Raleigh County and one from Wyoming County – from the highly infectious disease, pushing the state total to 6,897.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year-old male from Pocahontas County, a 63-year-old male from Raleigh County, and a 77-year-old male from Pocahontas County.