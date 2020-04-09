The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Wednesday confirmed 50 new cases of novel coronavirus disease, making the total positive case count 462.
As of April 8, 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive, 12,083 negative and four deaths.
In the new numbers from the DHHR, both Mercer County (6) and McDowell County (3) tallies had climbed by one each in confirmed cases. All other southern West Virginia counties had no new confirmed cases.
*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).