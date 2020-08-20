LINDSIDE — The outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases at a Monroe County long-term care facility has surged to 45.
The Monroe County Health Department released the update Thursday afternoon, with 27 positive tests among residents, 18 with staff, and three hospitalizations.
Three cases were reported Tuesday, with three more Wednesday and 39 new cases added today. On Tuesday, all residents and staff were tested and the results of those tests are now being received.
“We are working closely with the facility to identify additional cases and conduct contact tracing,” the department’s statement said. “Health and safety measures have already been implemented by the facility.”
The outbreak is at the Springfield Center in Lindside, a 60-bed skilled nursing center.
Because of the outbreak, all school sports activities have been canceled and the Monroe County Courthouse has been closed to the public.
Schools released the following message: Effective immediately all athletic practices for Monroe County Schools are cancelled due to an increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the county.