Covid-19 statistics marched across all pages of West Virginia’s pandemic report on Tuesday with 40 more deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease and hospitalization statistics staying at or near record highs.
Perhaps the only glimmer of good news in the report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was that the daily positive test rate for the state was at 8.68 percent – still comparatively high but the sixth day below 10 percent. Even at that, the overall positivity rate moved higher to a record 5.40 percent.
Active cases came down by 680 from its Monday record of 29,257 to settle at 28,577. Active cases have not been below 25,000 since Dec. 30, or below 20,000 since Dec. 10.
Hospitalizations stayed at 755 from Monday while the number of intensive care unit patients pulled back from a record 212 on Monday to 203 on Tuesday.
The number of patients on ventilator breathing support stayed at a record 104.
For the first time since Jan. 3, the number of new Covid cases dropped below 1,000, ending the day at 921.
In The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, new cases collectively were down, too, at 173 compared to 220 on Monday and 227 on Sunday.
Greenbrier County led the way regionally in Tuesday’s report with 37 new cases followed by Raleigh with 33, Mercer with 26, Nicholas with 22, Summers and Fayette each with 11, Wyoming with 6, McDowell with 4, and Monroe with 1.
Of the 40 deaths across the state, four of them were regional. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County and a 57-year old female from Mercer County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857), Wyoming (1,339).