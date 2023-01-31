charleston, w.va. – With 13 more Covid-related deaths reported by the state on Tuesday, the total for the past two days rose to 27 – and the overall total has been pushed to 7,849.
Four of the deaths in the latest report by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) were from Raleigh County.
Other measurements of the highly infectious disease’s prevalence in the state were not as convincing. The number of active cases fell from 901 to 836 spending the ninth consecutive day and the 14th day in the past 16 below 1,000.
The state’s positive test rate ticked up from 8.88 percent in the Monday report to 9.18 percent in Tuesday’s count. That was the 10th consecutive day and the 19th day in the past 21 when the number stayed in single digits.
Hospitalizations were up for a second consecutive day, rising to 248 from 237. Still, they stayed below 300 for the 17th consecutive day.
In the Tuesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male from Wayne County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old male from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.
