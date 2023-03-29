charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday, March 29, there have been 32 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,043 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 35-year-old male from Cabell County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, an 87-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Clay County, a 79-year-old male from Marion County, a 71-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old female from Marion County, a 76-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 88-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, a 62-year-old male from Mason County, a 70-year-old male from Randolph County, a 74-year-old male from Harrison County, a 56-year-old male from Wayne County, a 68-year-old female from Marion County, a 98-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, a 92-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Mason County, a 73-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 73-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old female from Upshur County, an 83-year-old female from Braxton County, a 53-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 63-year-old female from Braxton County, and an 80-year-old male from Monongalia County.
