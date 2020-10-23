princeton – Three members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department have tested positive for Covid-19, but deputies are continuing to answer calls, Sheriff Tommy Bailey said Thursday.
Bailey said that three members of the department, civilian and law enforcement, have tested positive within the last week.
“We’ve got three off,” Bailey said. “We’re just taking precautionary measures and having (the department) cleaned.”
Other personnel have gone into quarantine. Chief Deputy Joe Parks, who said he was in quarantine and waiting for test results, also said the department was having more deep cleaning in its offices daily.
“We’re taking precautions and anybody who had any symptoms has been told to report for a rapid test,” Parks said. “So far, that’s been fine.”
Deputies working with the public are continuing to take precautions including the wearing of masks, and wearing them while in the office as well, Parks said.
“The ones who don’t absolutely have to be there, they’re taking a couple of days off for precautionary measures; but the deputies are still responding to calls as normal,” Bailey said.
