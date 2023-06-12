washington, d.c. – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission will receive $225,000 from the Department of Education to support and expand the state’s nursing workforce development program.
“Our nurses work tirelessly to provide quality care for their patients and are the backbone of our healthcare system,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We are experiencing a nursing shortage and it is vital that we continue to ensure new nurses are entering the field with the tools and training they need to succeed ...”
This funding will support the center’s general operating expenses, as well as expand clinical scheduling and nursing pipeline grant programs. As of 2021, among Registered Nurses (RN) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) working in West Virginia, 35.2 percent are 51 or older.
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit congressionally directed spending requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects.
