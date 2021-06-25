FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas heads out of PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla. A federal judge has ruled for Florida in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to sail due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote in a 124-page decision Friday, June 18, 2021 that Florida would be harmed if the CDC order effectively blocking most cruises were to continue.