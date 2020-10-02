17 more diagnosed with Covid-19 in Fayette

Fayette County continues to struggle with stanching the transmission of Covid-19 as 17 more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the daily report issued Friday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
With 651 confirmed cases, the county has added 43 in the past week and 286 in the past month – 78.4 percent more since Sept. 2.
With 19,291 total lab results in, the county has a cumulative 3.37 percent positive test rate, higher than the state’s rate of 2.77 percent. But on Thursday, according to the DHHR database which conflicts with its daily report, the county had 28 confirmed cases out of 442 lab results for a positive test rate of 6.33 percent.
The county’s seven-day positive test rate, according to the DHHR database, was at 2.93 percent Friday, which keeps it in the least restrictive green on the state’s Covid-19 transmission map, while its seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population was 17.85, in the restrictive color of orange. The state’s Department of Education website map, meanwhile, had colored the county gold.
Statewide, the DHHR was showing testing numbers in line with what Gov. Jim Justice has been asking for since a week ago Monday. The DHHR produced 9,909 results, eclipsing the previous daily record of 7,905 on Aug. 19. The governor has been calling for 7,000 to 10,000 daily tests as a means to slow the spread of the highly infectious disease by finding out who has the virus and then isolating them.
The significant uptick in tests – the state had averaged 5,448 daily tests the past seven days with a high of 7,463 on Sept. 26 and a low of 3,042 on Sept. 28 – also brought an increase in the number of confirmed cases, 288, second only to the 326 cases reported on Sept. 11.
Elsewhere across the nine-county region that defines The Register-Herald circulation market, Raleigh County added eight cases, pushing its total to 546. Wyoming County, where a fifth school has been ordered closed because of a Covid case, added six to its total.
Summers County added three cases and Mercer added two. Greenbrier, Nicholas and McDowell counties each added one and Monroe County stayed flat.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related death of an 89-year-old man from Marion County, pushing the state total to 355.
Cases per county: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).