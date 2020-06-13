17 COVID-19 cases found at Greenbrier church

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed five COVID-19 outbreaks at churches in West Virginia, with the most recent outbreak occurring in Greenbrier County. At least 17 cases have been identified at a Greenbrier County church.
Gov. Jim Justice immediately ordered the DHHR, West Virginia National Guard, and Greenbrier County Health Department to respond to this outbreak. The Greenbrier County Health Department is managing the outbreak with cooperation from the church, and contact investigation is underway.
Justice has ordered the National Guard to immediately go to the site to begin decontamination, and they will be on site Sunday. The church has closed for 14 days for environmental cleaning with support from the National Guard, and the health department is providing guidance on prevention measures.
Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard and DHHR in collaboration with the Greenbrier County Health Department to host two additional free testing events Sunday, June 14, and Monday, June 15, in Greenbrier County at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There are several key lessons to be learned from these outbreaks. Practicing good prevention measures do make a difference, such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and using good hygiene,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Out-of-state travel can be a risk, and precautions should be taken upon return to West Virginia. Finally, please stay home from work or other community events if you are not feeling well.”
The other counties that have experienced outbreaks in churches are Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson and Marshall.
