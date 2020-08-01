15 percent of Raleigh County students request virtual learning applications

With 100 percent virtual learning being offered through the West Virginia Department of Education as an alternative in Raleigh County to face-to-face classes two days per week, about 15 percent – 1,800 of the approximately 12,000 Raleigh students – have requested applications for virtual learning as of this past Wednesday, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price reported.
Since anouncing the district's back-to-school plan, Price said that he received feedback from parents who want more information on virtual learning. The school has developed a fact sheet, which will be posted on the Raleigh Schools website as well as The Register-Herald's.
"We'll be making sure parents will get this information," said Price. "In the next few days, we can have a very detailed announcement with a FAQ to help them decide if they want to do virtual school or if they want to return to the face-to-face, blended model."
Price explained that virtual students will not be taught by Raleigh County teachers. They will be taught by West Virginia teachers on the WVDOE virtual platform. They will also not be accessing their own classrooms online, and their classes are completely independent of any local classes.
He said the virtual program, while it will not offer local classes, was developed by state teachers and education experts and is a viable educational option for students. A one-semester commitment is mandatory for those who enroll in virtual school, and a local facilitator will assist students.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4 and will be available for students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
More information is available by calling Raleigh Assistant Superintendent Randy Adkins at 304-256-4500, ext. 3305.
Raleigh Board of Education approved the re-entry protocol Tuesday evening.
When school opens on Sept. 8, they will operate on a "Phase 2" schedule, which offers a blend of in-class meetings and remote learning. The goal is to move to Phase Four, which is five days per week, if cases of Covid-19 diminish. If they don't, the district will implement Phase 1, which is at-home learning, five days per week.
Under the plan, students with the last names A-K will have face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, students with surnames L-Z will be in class.
On days that they are not in class, students will study remotely, either online or from uploaded assignments made on a technological device, Price said.
The school will be thoroughly cleaned on Friday, after being sanitized daily, said Price.
School cooks will prepare food for students to take home to eat on the days they are not at the school.
Parents in Raleigh County immediately shared their reactions on social media, with Price and with board members.
Heather Poland, a local businesswoman and mother of two Shady Spring High School students, said Wednesday that she would have preferred for BOE to offer two options: Five days of in-school instruction or virtual learning.
"There are so many kids who need a support system, food and internet," Poland said. "Yes, they are sending food home, but the meals are cold.
"There are so many that need a hot meal," she addd. "The kids need a 5-day-a-week education.
"Parents can vouch the education from an iPad doesn't work, for most kids.
"They need face-to-face and hands-on."
Poland said she prefers traditional classrooms and would like to have that option when school opens.
"There are several families who have opted for virtual or homeschool, which is their choice," she said. "Personally, I prefer traditional school.
"Give parents the option to choose what's right for their family."
Poland said if students are exposed to others already in a classroom, it is unclear to her why the number of days per week they are exposed would matter.
She added that her biggest "pet peeve" is that the school is deep-cleaned only once a week.
"Why aren't all the students starting two days in a school that's been deep-cleaned, thoroughly sanitized?" she asked. "It will be deep-cleaned on Friday.
"Why not on Wednesdays and Saturdays and allow the second group to attend Thursday and Friday?"
One Raleigh County mom, Michelle Treadway, commented on social media that she has chosen virtual school for her kids.
"I have decided to do virtual the first semester for my two, and this (cleaning schedule) is one of the reasons why," Treadway shared.
Price responded to parents' concerns by saying that the term "deep cleaning" may have left a wrong impression. He reiterated that all school classrooms and hallways will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily, along with buses. Playground equipment will be sanitized after each use, said.
Additional cleaning will be performed on Friday, including outdoor work that is not done during the week.
"We have purchased sprayers, and we will be spraying classrooms daily," he said. "The whole, entire facility (will be sprayed) every evening with disinfectant, spraying and wiping it all down and scrubbing floors and doing everything we can do.
"On that one day, the additional things that typically couldn't be done when kids are in there will be done, but it doesn't affect our sanitizing plan," he said. "We want to make sure the school is sanitized and kids are safe."
He said that the plan could change between now and the start of school, but he reassured parents that the plan is very detailed and that it takes "many moving parts" into consideration.
Most of the cleaning schedule has to do with child nutrition, he explained.
"It comes down to food deliveries," Price said. "We get food deliveries bigger than what Kroger does.
"If we do it Wednesday, our cooks now have to prepare (food items) that are going to go home next Tuesday," he said. "That doesn't make sense to me."
He said that school staff has been working six days a week to develop the protocol, which is fluid and may have to change, prior to the start of the school year.
"Actually, there's a little more work going into this than if they had to see kids five days a week," he said. "Just because they don't have a full classroom every day, doesn't mean they're not doing five days, six days a week."