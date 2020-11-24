15 more West Virginians die from Covid-19 as hospitalizations hit record high

Fifteen more people have died in West Virginia from Covid-related complications, including the 34th such death in Fayette County, according to the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
And the worst of the recent surge in cases across the state and around the country may be yet to come with families and friends gathering for the holidays, according to public health experts.
As if to hammer home the point, the state recorded 969 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease on Tuesday after a one-day respite when the number had dropped to 667 on Monday during a November climb that has seen cases jump by 17,200 cases since the start of the month, a nearly 70 percent rise.
Deaths in West Virginia over that time have risen by 225 to 682.
Raleigh County continued adding to its total cases as well, reporting 26 more on Tuesday, a jump of 575 to push its total to 1,441 since the pandemic first revealed itself in the state on March 17.
The county is leading all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia with Mercer County next in line with 1,252 cases, adding 25 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere around the region, McDowell and Monroe counties, among the more sparsely populated in the state, each added 12 cases. Fayette County added nine, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties each added six, Wyoming added three and Summers added two.
Raleigh County’s transmission rate also increased, according to the DHHR’s online database, moving from 32.33 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average to 35.25.
Mercer’s transmission rate also continued ticking higher on Tuesday, from 40.85 to 41.09 over the previous 24 hours.
The higher numbers of cases and transmissions are manifesting themselves in capacity at hospitals. Charleston Area Medical Center is coming close to its peak number of Covid-related hospitalizations, according to reporting by MetroNews.
The hospital chain peaked in mid-September with 82 hospitalizations, CAMC spokesman Dale Witte told MetroNews. In the weeks after that, the number dwindled to about 40 or 50 hospitalizations.
“CAMC has seen a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 inpatients during the past few weeks,” Witte said Tuesday
On Monday, he said, about 67 Covid patients were in the hospital. On Tuesday, MetroNews reported, that number shot up to 80.
Covid-related hospitalizations around the state remained at a record high 463 on Tuesday, while patients in intensive care units and on ventilator support both dropped from record highs, to 129 and 51, respectively.
Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic panel is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. At the previous briefing on Monday, Justice said his administration, instead of ordering a statewide shutdown, may “take a pinpoint selection, a specific county, and we may have to look at specific modifications in a specific county to try to slow this thing down.”
States across the country are breaking Covid-19 case records as hospitals and health workers stiffen for an expected increase in cases tied to travel and gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday.
As of this writing, the U.S. has recorded almost 260,000 deaths and 12.5 million cases. On Monday, more than 85,700 people were hospitalized with the illness as health care workers warned of overwhelmed clinics and emergency rooms.
The New York Times data center reported 179,067 new cases and 1,032 deaths on Monday.
On Tuesday, the West Virginia DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old man from Wayne County, a 78-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 70-year-old man from Fayette County, an 80-year-old man from Mineral County, a 74-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 90-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 35-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 84-year-old woman from Marion County, an 87-year-old woman from Wood County, a 92-year-old woman from Ritchie County, a 79-year-old man from Wood County, a 70-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old man from Mineral County and an 83-year-old man from Mingo County.
Cases per county: Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236), Wyoming (618).