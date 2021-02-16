14 Covid clinics set for region

Free Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held at 14 sites across southern West Virginia this week as well as in all 55 counties across the state.
The clinics are currently available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. To date, 136,038 West Virginians age 65 and older have chosen to be vaccinated, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice, including 60,142 who are now fully vaccinated.
All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. Names are being pulled from the West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Registration System to fill out appointments after wait lists are exhausted.
To date, more than 252,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
West Virginians who need assistance with registration for any reason should call the Covid-19 Vaccine Info Line for help at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clinics scheduled in southern West Virginia are:
Wednesday
● Mercer County, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple St., Princeton
Thursday
● Fayette County, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Ave., Oak Hill
● Greenbrier County - 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg
● Greenbrier County - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle
● Mercer County, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple St., Princeton
● Monroe County, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union
● Raleigh County, 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley
● Summers County, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial St., Hinton
● Wyoming County, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville
Friday
● McDowell County, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 600 Stewart St., Welch
● Mercer County, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple St., Princeton
● Monroe County, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union
● Nicholas County, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main St., Summersville
● Wyoming County, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville