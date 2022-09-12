In the latest update from the state, 12 more people have reportedly died from Covid-19 complications since the last report on Friday.
The daily weekday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources counts a 59-year-old woman from Greenbrier County among the most recent victims of the highly infectious disease.
Others were a 90-year-old male from Wayne County, a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old-male from Upshur County, a 69-year-old male from Hardy County, a 75-year-old male from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Boone County, a 64-year-old female from Jackson County, a 75-year-old male from Randolph County, a 64-year-old male from Roane County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 94-year-old female from Nicholas County.
The new tally pushes the state’s total to 7,334 deaths since Covid was first identified in the state on March 17, 2020.
The Monday morning report showed active cases falling below the 3,000 level to 2,932 and the online database kept by the Department of Health and Human Resources showed the positive test rate had moved into double digits on Sunday at 11.71 percent after falling to 7.20 percent on Saturday.
Hospitalizations were at 300 statewide on Monday, up one from Sunday, while patients being treated in an intensive care unit climbed by two to 58. Patients on a ventilator fell from 16 to 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.