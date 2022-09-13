With another 10 Covid-related deaths reported by the state Tuesday morning, West Virginia has counted 22 deaths since Friday, pushing the total since the highly infectious disease was first reported in the state on March 17, 2020, to 7,344.
A 54-year-old man as well as a 92-year-old female and 95-year-old female, all three from Raleigh County, were part of the Tuesday count.
Other Covid-related deaths reported Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources were a 97-year-old female from Wood County, an 83-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old female from Wayne County, an 87-year-old male from Mercer County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County.
Active cases fell to 2,654 on Monday from 2,932 on Sunday, but the positive test rate pushed higher into double digits at 13.72 percent from 11.69 percent on Sunday and 7.25 percent on Saturday.
Hospitalizations were above 300 again, rising to 311 from 299. And there were 58 Covid patients in intensive care units around the state, up from 56, and 13 patients were on a ventilator, up from 12.
