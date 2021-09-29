Two $5 million federal grants are going to southern West Virginia to support substance use disorder prevention, as well as treatment and recovery.
The CONNECT Project offered by Seneca Health Services, Inc. of Summersville and a program to provide Covid support in rural Appalachia through Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc., in Princeton each received the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The funding was made available through the Centers for Mental Health Services (CMHS.
The Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. in Huntington also received $5 million to support its Community Mental Health Centers Initiative.