FILE - In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, several fans are seen without masks as they watch the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in Los Angeles. California's top health official says the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday, May 21, that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.