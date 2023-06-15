West Virginia’s state slogan proudly proclaims “Mountaineers Are Always Free.” This West Virginia Day, those words take on a new meaning for riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
State residents can ride for free today, West Virginia Day.
West Virginia Day trail passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued ID at trailhead locations, welcome center and Country Roads Visitors Center.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the support to the residents of West Virginia,” said Chris Zeto, marketing consultant.“We want you to venture outside, explore the mountains, visit an ATV-friendly town and have some fun!”
Hatfield-McCoy Trails officials caution all riders that trail regulations apply to all riders and note that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
West Virginia Day passes are not available at local retailers and are only valid on June 20.
“WV Day” permits are only available at the following Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads and facilities:
• Pinnacle Creek Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bearwallow Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Buffalo Mountain Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cabwaylingo Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Country Roads Visitors Center, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Devil Anse Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Ivy Branch Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pocahontas Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Rockhouse Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Warrior Trailhead, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
