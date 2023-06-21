Leigh Ann Harvey, of Maben, was one of the more than 1,400 graduates to receive degrees during the May 5 commencement ceremonies at Austin Peay State University, held in the Dunn Center, in Clarksville, Tenn.
Harvey earns degree from Austin Peay State University
