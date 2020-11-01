Illinois Institute of Technology student Wofai Ewa, originally from Nigeria, poses for a portrait Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the institute's library in Chicago. America was always considered the premiere destination for international students, with the promise of top-notch universities and work opportunities. Yet, 2016 marked the start of an alarming decline of new enrollees, something expected to continue with fresh rules limiting student visas, competition from other countries and a haphazard coronavirus response.