Harriers in search of podium finishes at states

West Virginia’s best high school cross-country runners will converge in Ona Saturday seeking podium finishes to cap their seasons.
Locally, Region 3 runners will join those competing in the WVSSAC State Cross-Country Championships at Cabell Midland High School who aim to leave their imprint heading into the offseason.
One of them, PikeView junior Erin O’Sullivan, will be seeking to better last year’s eighth-place performance in Class AA-A, which earned her all-state honors. She has enjoyed an often-dominating season in 2019, posting multiple No. 1 finishes, including the Coalfield Conference Championships. In an early head-to-head matchup with some of her top statewide competitors, O’Sullivan placed fourth in 20 minutes, 7.43 seconds in the St. Marys Medical Center XC Festival on Aug. 31 on the state meet course. Last year’s state champ, Williamstown’s Ella Hesson, was second in 19:57.75 in the August meet, and East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher (20:00.39) was third.
In statewide runner rankings compiled by www.runwv.com through the region meets, O’Sullivan is the state’s top-ranked runner, followed by Hesson then Christopher. Pre-state meet predictions by runwv.com peg Hesson as the winner, followed by Christopher and O’Sullivan.
O’Sullivan captured the Region 3 title at Westside last week with a clocking of 19:05.46, over a minute ahead of runner-up Aubrie Custer (20:08.58), of Charleston Catholic. Led by O’Sullivan’s showing, the PikeView girls advanced as a team to this weekend’s state meet.
Last week’s AA-A Region 3 boys overall individual winner, Nicholas County’s Preston Prather (17:25.02), will help lead the local boys contingent on Saturday. Among the other top runners based on region efforts will be PikeView’s Braden Ward (second, 17:38.43) and Oak Hill’s Seth Crosier (third, 17:47.87).
The Shady Spring Tigers led the team race in boys AA-A region competition with a championship effort, scoring 75 points to slip by AA foes Nicholas County (80), PikeView (88) and Wyoming East (141). All four schools will be in the boys team race Saturday, as will Class A qualifiers Charleston Catholic and Webster County.
Woodrow Wilson will see several quality individuals and both teams compete in the Class AAA portion of the state meet.
The Flying Eagles girls won their fifth straight Region 3 team title last week, powered by a 1-2 finish from freshman Charlotte McGinnis (20:40.83) and sophomore Collette Lindley (20:51.30). Greenbrier East’s Abigail Londeree (sixth, 21:58.81) and Riverside’s Jacque Arrington (seventh, 22:04.47) were among the individual qualifiers. McGinnis is 14th and Lindley 20th in the most recent runwv.com rankings.
“I think we’re going to improve several spots from last year’s place (ninth),” said Woodrow Wilson head coach George Barbera. McGinnis and Lindley have pushed each other throughout the season, he said, with them normally hanging close to each other in races until there’s “a little separation” at the end. “Charlotte’s gutsy and is pretty solid on her racing plan,” said Barbera. “I’m excited to see what she does.
“We look for the kids to get PRs.”
In triple-A boys, the Flying Eagles were second to champion George Washington in the region meet and also advanced for Saturday. “Not everybody’s run their best race on the same day,” Barbera said of the boys.
Top runner Jonah Stevens, a senior, was leading late in the Region 3 event before collapsing and not finishing. Stevens, ranked No. 11 by runwv.com, will still be eligible to compete for the Eagles this week, according to Barbera. “I look for Jonah to be up in the top pack.” Fellow senior Chris Henry, sixth in the region race, is also expected to help lead the Beckley effort.
Riverside’s Trevor Carson and Trenton Green went 1-2 in the boys Region 3 race and will guide the Warriors into Saturday. Greenbrier East’s Brandon Tuckwiller was an individual qualifier.
The meet will begin with the Class AAA girls at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by their male counterparts at 10:45 a.m. The AA-A races will be run beginning at 1 p.m.
