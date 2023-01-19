HARDY is the first concert added to the grandstand lineup during the State Fair of West Virginia.
The concert is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 13.
Michael Wilson Hardy, known professionally as HARDY, is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen.
He released his debut album “A Rock for Big Loud Records” as well as the mixtape “Hixtape, Vol. 1.”
He has also charted the singles “Rednecker” and “One Beer” and was featured on “Some Things Never Change”.
“We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup,” said Kelly Collins, CEO.
“HARDY is one of the biggest names out there and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show.”
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is scheduled Aug. 10-19.
