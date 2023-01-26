Michael Terry Cline, 38, of Hanover, was found guilty on Jan. 25 of malicious assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and first degree robbery.
On May 7, 2022, Cline maliciously beat a Wyoming County man by striking him repeatedly, according to Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor.
Cline used an ax handle during the attack.
He also stole several items from the man during the assault.
As the victim made his escape in an automobile, Cline fired several rounds from a firearm, striking the vehicle.
“This was a crime of extreme violence,” Bishop said. “The victim was very fortunate to escape with his life.”
Assistant Prosecutors Derek Laxton and Josh Miller prosecuted the case.
“I’d like to thank the jury for their service and attention during the three-day trial,” Laxton said. “I’d also like to thank Tommy Blankenship and the entire Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for their investigation of this case.
“They, and all the police operating in our county, work every day to keep the people in our county safe.
“Violent crimes like these are intolerable and we are grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict,” Laxton added.
“I want to thank the jury for their hard work and due diligence in thoroughly evaluating all the evidence and returning a just verdict,” Miller said.
“I want to also thank Capt. T. Blankenship of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for his thorough investigation and commitment to justice.
“This verdict delivers justice to the victim and holds Michael Terry Cline accountable for his violent criminal acts.
“Michael Terry Cline is an incorrigible, violent criminal and it is my hope that this verdict sends a message to all would-be-violent criminals in Wyoming County, that the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not tolerate violent criminals and you will be brought to justice and held accountable,” Miller emphasized.
“Both Laxton and Miller’s preparation and thoroughness in presenting this case was extraordinary,” Bishop said. “The citizens of Wyoming County are fortunate to have attorneys such as these in the Prosecutor’s Office.”
Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.
