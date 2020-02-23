Handel's tale of intrigue and politics being offered in a more modern setting

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the Met: Live in HD, is proud to announce its production of Handel’s Agrippina on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 12:55 p.m.
Joyce DiDonato stars as the title character in Handel’s dark comedy of intrigue and corruption.
Kate Lindsey portrays Agrippina’s son Nerone, Matthew Rose emperor Claudius and Iestyn Davies as officer Ottone.
Harry Bicket conducts this production reimagined by Sir David McVicar.
“Joyce DiDonato is rapturous in Agrippina … It’s a joy to have another Handel opera at the Met,” according to Financial Times.
George Frideric Handel spent a great deal of his career in London, where he became renowned for his brilliant musical skills, and created pieces such as Messiah, Music for the Royal Fireworks and Water Music.
He played an integral role in bringing Italian opera to England but his works disappeared for almost two centuries.
His masterpieces returned to the stage in the early 20th century, and continue to impress and awe fans.
The live stream will last approximately three hours and 35 minutes with one intermission.
Brent Murrill will speak about the production beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students.
For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
Located in beautiful, historic downtown Lewisburg, “America’s Coolest Small Town,” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is committed to its mission statement to create live, professional, and quality theatre to enlighten and enrich the life of the region.
Throughout each year, GVT produces first-class theatrical productions featuring professional actors. Additionally, Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers a successful after-school drama program, a summer camp for children and teens, literary readings, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, special events and musical performances, art appreciation activities, lectures, discussions and workshops.