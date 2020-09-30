lewisburg — A wide range of items will be available when Friends of The Lewis House welcomes shoppers to its annual “gigantic sale” from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 1-3.
The sale will be staged from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those three days and will feature a variety of potential purchases.
“We’ve got five rooms full of everything you can imagine,” said FOTLH member Ginny Cracraft.
The Historic Lewis House, established in 1903 and purchased from the Lewis family heirs in 2001, has served as a gathering place for many over the years on Oak Hill’s Main Street. It has featured reunions, weddings, meetings and numerous other activities, as well as housing a collection of Hank Williams Sr. memorabilia. The home, according to FOTLH member Barbara Hickman, is the third oldest residence in the county’s largest city.
Some items available for sale this week, including furniture, will be set outside for the sale, but there will also be a plethora of items available inside.
Among the fare will be light fixtures, sweepers and other electronic goods, rugs, specialized collections, shoes, jewelry, a new collection of Christmas and fall decor items, blankets and throws, purses, glassware, gowns and books.
Many of the items are “really nice, brand new,” said Cracraft.
There will also be a special section devoted to a collection of clothes for men, women and teens.
“We have nice men’s coats, beautiful dresses, beautiful sweaters and shorts, brand new shirts and pants never taken out of their package,” Cracraft said. “Everything we have is either new with tags on it or practically new.”
The clothes will be divided into sizes for easier browsing.
Funds realized from the three-day sale are earmarked towards a specific project.
“We’ve had a water leak upstairs,” explained Cracraft. That resulted in a wall being destroyed. “We have to completely remove that whole wall and replace it.”
“We want to try to keep the wallpaper in the period, so it’s going to be expensive,” added FOTLH member Patty Lane.
For those venturing inside to shop this week, hand sanitizer will be available, and everyone is required to wear a mask.
