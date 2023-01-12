GreenPower Motor Company began testing its electric school buses in the mountainous terrain of southern West Virginia last week, monitoring performance on the area’s twisting roads and colder environment.
The buses – one per county in Wyoming, Raleigh, McDowell and Boone – will operate in the four counties for the next six weeks as part of a state pilot project.
Wyoming County Schools rolled out a Type A Nano Beast Friday morning for special needs students in the Pineville area, including the narrow, winding road snaking across Rolling Hills, according to Jeff Hylton, county transportation director.
“Wyoming County Schools is proud to be one of several school districts in the state to use an electric school bus in its fleet,” said Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“Our commitment to our students is to provide them with the best education and give them the opportunity to learn and grow, not just as students, but as members of our community.
“We are excited to participate in this program with GreenPower and look forward to making a ride on an electric school bus a part of our students’ daily lives.
“If it will work in Wyoming County, it will work anywhere,” Cline emphasized.
Bus drivers and the county’s first responders received training Tuesday morning on the intricacies of the battery-powered vehicle in the event of an emergency.
A year ago, GreenPower entered into a lease/purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre facility in South Charleston, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses.
As part of the agreement, the state of West Virginia committed to purchasing a minimum of $15 million of vehicles produced at the facility.
Production of the buses should begin in March, according to Mark Nestlen, GreenPower vice president of business development.
“It’s another exciting day for the state of West Virginia,” Nestlen said.
He noted the EPA is closely watching the six-week pilot project in the four counties along with all of America.
“If (the buses) will work in West Virginia, (they) will work anywhere,” he echoed Cline’s sentiments.
The vehicles will soon be used on the west coast as well, according to officials.
Current data indicates the buses will provide 200 to 250 miles per day if charged correctly. That includes during winter months, when the heaters are running. Heaters require more power than air conditioners, Nestlen explained.
He noted the buses should be charged overnight, using a level two charger (a slow charger). After the morning routes are completed, the buses should also be charged while sitting idle until the afternoon runs, he suggested.
The slow chargers are much less expensive – about $6,000 or $7,000 each – compared to faster chargers, which can cost about $30,000 each, Nestlen said.
He also emphasized the company is providing jobs in West Virginia and youngsters will not have to leave the state to find good-paying jobs.
The company estimated creating 200 jobs initially, with the potential for as many as 900 jobs once production is fully underway.
Thus far, the buses have performed very well, according to Paul Meadows, of GreenPower, who provides trouble-shooting and training.
“Any issues have been really minor things,” added Justin Collins, who is a mechanic with GreenPower.
While the buses are initially more expensive to purchase, they are expected to save the county “a lot of money” in the long term, explained Allan Stiltner, county Board of Education president.
“It’s an exciting day for Wyoming County Schools and for our board of education,” he said.
“Growth is the consistent mindset of Wyoming County Schools,” Cline noted, adding the new bus represents growth and forward thinking in the school system’s future.
Vic Sprouse, West Virginia Department of Economic Development, lauded Wyoming County for being part of the pilot project.
The project will allow state officials to see how well the buses perform in the mountainous terrain, “to see what works and what doesn’t – and, can we do an entire fleet of electric buses here,” Sprouse said.
Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, said the state is planning to invest a lot of money in the buses and it is important to find out what works and what doesn’t.
“We’re glad they’re here,” he said of the company, adding they are already creating jobs for West Virginians.
The bus will be used in Wyoming County as part of the pilot project until Feb. 23.
GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada, with primary operational facilities in Porterville, Calif.
In addition to the electric school bus, GreenPower offers three more electric buses as well as six variants of an electric Class 4 utility vehicle – from a chassis to a panel van to a minibus.
