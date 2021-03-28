Boys
Greenbrier West 73,
Summers County 32
hinton — Greenbrier West held Summers County to two points in the first quarter as it cruised to a 73-32 win Saturday in Hinton.
West had four players score in double figures with Kaiden Pack and Chase McClung both scoring 14 points.
Brandon Isaac led Summers with nine points.
Summers will travel to James Monroe to Monday while West will travel to Nicholas County.
Greenbrier West (4-3)
Kaiden Pack 14, Logan Shrewsbery 2, Russell Bryant 2, Chase Mcclung 14, Bandon Oscar 12, Gabe Medlin 2, Evan Mcdade 2, Chase Boggs 11, Lawson Vaughn 7, Elijah Perkins 2, Ty Nickell 5
Summers County (1-8)
Sam Whittaker 4, Levi Jones 5, Brandon Isaac 9, Ethan Arrenburg 4, Peyton Miller 2, Hunter Thomas 5, Logan Fox 3
GW: 27 17 20 9 — 73
SC: 2 12 12 6 — 32
3-point goal — GW: 2 (Boggs, Nickell); SC: 1 ( Isaac 1, Fox 1). Fouled Out — None
Herbert Hoover 85,
Nicholas County 69
summersville — Nicholas County had four players foul out as it dropped a home contest to sectional for Herbert Hoover Saturday in Summersville.
Hoover’s Devin Hatfield led all scorers with 29 points while Eli Robertson added 21 for the Huskies.
Rylee Nicholas led Nicholas with 17 points.
Nicholas will travel to Greenbrier West on Monday.
Herbert Hoover
Frank Early 4, Austin Hanson 2, Devin Hatfield 29, Jack Copenhaver 10, Dylan Paxton 2, Trevor Rager 12, Eli Robertson 21, Trey Chapman 4, Sam Phillips 1.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 16, Rylee Nicholas 17, DJ Coomes 10, Ryan Keener 15, Jordan McKinney 1, Wes Hill 5, Ethan Collins 1, Jaxson Morriston 2, Austin Altizer 2
HH: 20 26 19 20 — 85
NC: 13 26 15 15 — 69
3-point goals — HH: ; NC: 4 (Nicholas 3, Coomes 1). Fouled Out — NC: Pishner, Nicholas, Coomes, McKinney.
Late Friday
Westside 75,
Nicholas County 55
summersville — Ethan Blackburn scored 19 points as Westside defeated regional foe Nicholas County 75-55 Friday night.
Wesley Browning, Jaxon Cogar and Evan Colucci all scored in double figures for the Renegades as well.
Rylee Nicholas led Nicholas with 23.
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 19, Wesley Browning 10, Jaxon Cogar 16, Evan Colucci 10, Daniel Reed 8, Dale Bledsoe 3, Mikey Newsome 2, Shandell Adkins 3, Austin Cline 4
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 2, Rylee Nicholas 23, DJ Coomes 16, Ryan Kerner 4, Jordan McKinney 1, Wes Hill 2, Briar Bailes 7
W: 10 22 24 19 — 75
NC: 12 14 12 17 — 55
3-point goals — W: ; NC: 5 (Nicholas 1, Coomes 3, Bailes 1). Fouled Out — None.
Girls
Princeton 39,
Summers County 30
hinton — After leading by nine in the first quarter, Summers County was outscored 21-6 in the second and third and fell 39-30 to Princeton.
The Tigers were led by Lauren Parish’s 13 points.
Summers (5-4) got 13 from Riley Richmond.
Princeton (6-4) will host Greenbrier East on Wednesday. The Bobcats will entertain PikeView on Monday.
Princeton (6-4)
Reagan Southers 5, Lauren Parish 13, Kailey Sarver 2, Laken Dye 6, Maddie Stull 2, Alijah Taylor 4, Sadie Boggess 7.
Summers County (5-4)
Riley Richmond 13, Taylor Issac 4, Maggie Stover 4, Sullivan Pivont 7, Liv Meador 2.
P 5 10 11 13 — 39
SC 14 2 4 10 — 30
3-point goals — P: 2 (Southers, Boggess); SC: 1 (Pivont). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 23
charmco — Allyson Dunn scored 17 points as Greenbrier West defeated Meadow Bridge 51-23 for its first win of the season.
Meagan Poticher had 13 and Raelynn Palmer 11 for the Cavaliers (1-8).
Amber Stickler scored 11 to lead Meadow Bridge (2-6).
Greenbrier West will host James Monroe on Wednesday. The Wildcats will welcome Montcalm on Tuesday.
Greenbrier West (1-8)
Natalie Agee 5, Meagan Poticher 13, Raelynn Palmer 11, Allyson Dunn 17, Brooke Meador 3, Hannah Sweet 2.
Meadow Bridge (2-6)
Jenna Gladwell 2, Charity Reichard 8, Amber Stickler 11, Abigail Cooper 2.
GW 14 17 9 11 — 51
MB 5 6 7 5 — 23
3-point goals — GW: 1 (Agee); MB: (Stickler 2, Reichard). Fouled out — MB: Gladwell, Cooper.
Calhoun County 68, Webster County 57
upper glade — Savannah Cunningham and Josie Montgomery scored 21 points apiece as Calhoun County handed Webster County its first loss, 68-57.
Ella Hess added 11 for Calhoun (8-2).
Sydney Baird scored a game-high 27 points for the Highlanders (5-1). Holly Perrine finished with 12.
Webster will host Clay County on Monday.
Calhoun County (8-2)
Savannah Cunningham 21, Josie Montgomery 21, Madison Westfall 4, Katelyn Parsons 4, Jocelyn Yeager 7, Ella Hess 11.
Webster County (5-1)
Ceressa Williams 1, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 7, Holly Perrine 12, Madison Hamrick 2, Hannah Cutlip 6, Sydney Baird 27.
CC 20 18 12 18 — 68
WC 17 15 10 15 — 57
3-point goals — CC: 6 (Cunningham 2, Montgomery 3, Hess); WC: 9 (Perrine 3, Cutlip 2, Baird 4). Fouled out — none.