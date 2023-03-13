Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.