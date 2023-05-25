A two-mile section of the Greenbrier River Trail in Lewisburg that’s been closed for construction since October reopened nine months ahead of schedule.
The trail had been closed from milepost 3.75 to milepost 5.53 to allow the City of Lewisburg to complete a $63 million project to upgrade and modernize the Lewisburg water system to accommodate increased demand caused by economic development and tourism in the region.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the project in October. Due to a mild winter, the work was able to be completed ahead of the scheduled completion date of Feb. 29, 2024.
“The Greenbrier River Trail is known for its beauty and we are delighted to see it restored to its full glory,” said West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “I want to thank the City of Lewisburg and their contractors for completing this crucial infrastructure project in such a timely and efficient manner, while minimizing impact so folks can get back out there and experience the trail they know and love.”
As part of the project, the Greenbrier River Trail has received notable improvements, including the construction of a new parking lot that adds more than 30 parking spaces, including two ADA accessible sites. The new parking lot, located at Hopper (Harper Road), significantly enhances the accessibility of the trail for visitors.
“As the longest trail of its kind in West Virginia, the Greenbrier River Trail is a recreational gem cherished by outdoor enthusiasts, locals and tourists alike,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “The reopening of this section of the trail is a momentous occasion and its availability during the summer months will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for all who visit the area.”
In addition to fortifying the community’s water supply, the project included the addition of generators to provide uninterrupted power during outages.
“The reopening of the Greenbrier River Trail is cause for celebration for all West Virginians who recognize the positive impact it has on our state,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “This good news reinforces our commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the region and we encourage everyone to experience the trail’s natural splendor and contribute to the thriving economy of Lewisburg and West Virginia this summer.”
Locals and visitors are invited to embark on an outdoor adventure, explore the Greenbrier River trail’s scenic beauty and enjoy the splendor the surrounding region has to offer, according to a press release.
The Greenbrier River Trail is a former C&O railroad line now used for hiking, biking and horseback riding. At 78 miles, it is the longest trail of its kind in West Virginia.
The trail passes through several small towns, crosses 35 bridges, goes through two tunnels, and cuts through some of West Virginia’s most remote areas.
The Greenbrier River Trail is one of 50 Millennium Legacy Trails in the United States and was rated one of the top 10 hiking trails in the country by Backpacker Magazine.
Part of the Greenbrier River Trail lies within a National Radio Quiet Zone so cell phones do not work.
For more information about the Greenbrier River Trail, visit WVstateparks.com/greenbrier-river-trail.
