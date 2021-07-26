Greenbrier Hotel Corp. faces a federal IRS lien of at least $1.07 million, another troubling sign for Gov. Jim Justice’s business empire.
The Internal Revenue Service filed the lien this past March 8 in Greenbrier County. The federal tax agency appears to have activated a series of liens on Justice entities in March — with some like this one filed on the very same day Greensill Capital, the major lender for the Justices, filed bankruptcy.
https://wvmetronews.com/2021/07/25/in-swirl-of-financial-turmoil-greenbrier-hotel-corp-is-hit-with-million-dollar-irs-lien/?fbclid=IwAR3z94P7hfOu6V2mdbI9ewXzUHdmQA20QjISSOV9aT4GlW2tAHO8cOQJUqI