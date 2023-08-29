Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice visited Greenbrier East High School to introduce therapy dog Ruby Tuesday in Fairlea. Ruby is a female Golden Retriever who is the thirteenth therapy dog to be placed as part of the Friends With Paws initiative. Therapy dogs are placed in school within Communities in Schools where students are disproportionately affected by at-risk situations and are in the greatest need of support animals. 

