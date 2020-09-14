Greenbrier East falls at Jefferson

Greenbrier East 42, Jefferson 23
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Greenbrier East suffered its first loss of the young season, falling 42-23 to Jefferson.
Colby Piner caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (1-1). Quentin Wilson posted his second 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 103 on 14 carries.
Nate Baker ran for two touchdowns. Quarterback Monquelle Davis was 6-of-14 passing for 113 yards with two interceptions, and ran 18 times for 88 yards.
Greenbrier East will host Wyoming East (0-2) Friday at 7:30 p.m.