Greenbrier East falls at Jefferson

David Pennock/For The Register-Herald

Greenbrier East's Quentin Wilson carries the ball as Jefferson's Nolan Meehleib prepares to attempt the tackle during their game Friday in Shenandoah Junction. Jefferson won the game 42-23.

Greenbrier East 42, Jefferson 23

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Greenbrier East suffered its first loss of the young season, falling 42-23 to Jefferson.

Colby Piner caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (1-1). Quentin Wilson posted his second 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 103 on 14 carries.

Nate Baker ran for two touchdowns. Quarterback Monquelle Davis was 6-of-14 passing for 113 yards with two interceptions, and ran 18 times for 88 yards.

Greenbrier East will host Wyoming East (0-2) Friday at 7:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags