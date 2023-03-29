Kamron Green’s double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Liberty a 9-8 win over Westside Wednesday in Glen Daniel.
Green drove a 1-0 pitch to the fence to bring in Kasey Fraley and Kendra Spurlock.
Green also hit her first home run in the sixth inning and drove in six runs. She and Spurlock both had three hits, including a triple for Spurlock.
Fraley, Alyson Griffith and Katie Mullens all had two hits.
Maddie Cox got the win in relief. She was charged with four runs but only one was earned over four innings and limited the Renegades to two hits.
Kaylee Reed drove in three runs for Westside.
Liberty (2-4) will host Cross Lanes Christian on Friday. Westside welcomes River View on Thursday.
Princeton 3, Woodrow Wilson 1
Princeton turned three errors into two unearned runs to defeat Woodrow Wilson 3-1.
Riley Riggs was 2-for-3 with a double for the Tigers and Abigail Jenkins had their only RBI.
Emma Johnson got the win, striking out 12 and walking two while allowing six hits.
Aubrey Smallwood was hurt by the unearned runs and absorbed the loss. She finished with 15 strikeouts and walked one, and was 2-for-2 and drove in the Flying Eagles’ only run.
Woodrow will host Bluefield on Thursday, while Princeton visits Independence.
PREP TENNIS
Shady Spring vs. Westside
Boys
Shady Spring 5, Westside 2
Singles: Jonas Masula (SS) d. Elisha Ellis 9-7; Noah Stafford (SS) d. John Ellis 8-3; Brayden Jarrell (SS) d. Aydan Nash 8-4; Braydon Kennedy (W) d. Maddox Clark 8-1.
Doubles: Masula/Stafford d. Ellis/Ellis 8-3; Nash/Kennedy d. Jarrell/Clark 8-3; Jackson McClain/Chandler Gibson (SS) won by forfeit.
Girls
Shady Spring 7, Westside 0
Singles: Haley Sweeney d. Emma Pruitt 8-3; Chloe Thompson d. Makayla Browning 8-2; Kadence Stump won by forfeit; Brooke Davis won by forfeit
Doubles: Sweeney/Thompson d. Pruitt/Browning 8-0; Stump/Claire Willson won by forfeit; Josie Green/Davis won by forfeit.
