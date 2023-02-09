The February term grand jury returned the following indictments, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop:
• Harold Gene Lane, 46, of Oceana, for malicious assault, domestic battery third offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, attempt to disarm an officer, battery on an officer, and obstructing.
• John Michael Huff, 32, Rhodell, for receiving or transferring stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Steven Eric Blankenship, 36, Oceana, for DUI causing death, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and driving revoked for DUI.
• Justin Lee Duncan, 31, Corinne, for fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, two counts of obstructing, no insurance, and speeding.
• Stevie Lee Hatfield, 59, Wyoming, for malicious assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Jessie James Sprouse Jr., 58, Oceana, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
“I would like to thank the citizens who put their lives on hold to fulfill their civic duty by serving on the grand jury,” Bishop said. “Furthermore, we are pleased that the grand jury found enough evidence to indict these individuals for the very serious crimes for which they are accused.”
Sprouse will be arraigned March 3; the remaining arraignments are scheduled Feb. 28, Bishop said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.