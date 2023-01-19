Gov. Jim Justice again tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday after the sudden onset of symptoms.
The governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing mild symptoms and isolated at home.
He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the state Covid-19 czar.
Everyone the governor was in close contact with over the previous few days was notified.
Justice continued communication with his chief of staff and office staff to ensure state government continued to operate smoothly.
The governor also tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2022.
