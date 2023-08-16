Gov. Jim Justice signed into law House Bill 125, an update to the West Virginia Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit, on Wednesday. The bill resolves some confusion among taxpayers who choose to pay their property tax bill as soon as they receive it.
As a result, all motor vehicle property taxes due in 2024, but paid in 2023, may be claimed as a credit on a taxpayer’s 2024 income tax return.
“This is an example of good government,” Justice said. “We recognized a problem and fixed it as fast as we could.
“This bill brings clarity and relief to West Virginia taxpayers and allows everyone to pay their full vehicle property tax this year without being penalized. We should never punish someone for paying their taxes on time, and this bill ensures that we are treating all taxpayers fairly,” the governor said.
To get the dollar-for-dollar credit, taxpayers need to remember the following:
• Pay personal property taxes by the deadlines. Taxpayers can pay the full ticket now, or pay half in 2023 and half by April 1, 2024.
Either way, every dollar of tax due in 2024 that is paid on time will be given back to the taxpayer as a rebate on their 2024 income tax return, even if the second half was paid in 2023.
• File income tax returns every year in order to receive the credit.
• Everyone is eligible for the credit – except motor vehicle dealers.
• If an individual leases their car, they should know that leasing companies are eligible for the credit and are required to pass the savings on to the consumer.
• Taxpayers who do not owe West Virginia income taxes and are not required to file a West Virginia income tax return will be able to file a claim for the rebate in early 2025 of their motor vehicle property taxes paid without having to file a full return.
• Continue to check tax.wv.gov for more information and form requirements as they become available.
