Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Wednesday, officially declaring Juneteenth 2023 as a state holiday in West Virginia.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth state holiday this year will be observed Monday, June 19, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the state.
Justice also reminds West Virginians that the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
As part of the celebration, Dru Hill is performing and will feature all current and former group members.
Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao rejoin the dynamic lineup. The group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base.
Food vendors and local organizations will also be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.